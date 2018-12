Fundraiser: 5 suggerimenti per il nuovo anno

– Focus on the user and all else will follow.

– It’s best to do one thing really, really well.

– Fast is better than slow.

– Democracy on the web works.

– You don’t need to be at your desk to need an answer.

– You can make money without doing evil.

– There’s always more information out there.

– The need for information crosses all borders.

– You can be serious without a suit.

– Great just isn’t good enough.